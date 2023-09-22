Up Next with San Francisco Seals

FEATURED STORIES
Process with Garrett Wilson
Presented by
Driving Inspiration
Fran Kirby was born to play. She talks about the moments that got her to where she is and the legacy she wants to leave behind.
Presented by Kia
Driving Inspiration
Christen Press takes us back to when she started playing soccer and when her dream to be a professional began.
Presented by Kia
Remember the Name
Remember the name: Miggy Perez. The St. Louis City SC midfielder achieved his dreams of playing professional soccer and is making his mark on the pitch.
Presented by Body Armor