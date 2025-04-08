Knuckleheads with Alex English
This week we got a legend on the pod as Hall of Famer Alex English joins Q and D on Knuckleheads. One of the best players in Nuggets history looks back on his journey in South Carolina, growing up in a segregated South, staying home in Colombia for college, and setting all the Gamecock records. He talks about what the draft process was like in the ’70s, finally landing in Denver after not playing in his early seasons, and how it felt to become one of the best players in the league. We got one of the most underrated players ever — tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Choosing to stay home and going to South Carolina for college (9:50)
- Draft process in the 70’s, getting picked by the Bucks (15:19)
- Going to the Pacers, starting to get real minutes (20:39)
- Getting traded to Denver, becoming an all star (22:51)
- Losing in the Conference Finals to Magic and the Lakers in 1985 (30:55)
- Thoughts on Nikola Jokic and his dominance (32:30)
- Having one of the greatest retro jerseys ever (35:39)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
