This week we got a Bulls staple on the pod, as Luol Deng joins Q and D on Knuckleheads. As a kid who grew up in South Sudan and then Egypt, Luol looks back on his journey from Africa to Great Britain to America. He recounts how Coach K got him to come to Duke and discusses his Blue Devil experience. Luol also reflects on being one of the longest tenured Bulls ever, and looks back at those talented Bulls teams led by Derrick Rose — and just how special that stretch was for Chicago. He also touches on South Sudan’s performance in the Paris Olympics. Luol’s story is can’t miss — tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Growing up in Africa, learning basketball from Manute Bol (3:09)
- Coming to America, playing with Charlie Villanueva in high school (11:23)
- Choosing to go to Duke, losing in the Final Four to UConn (21:25)
- Getting drafted by the Bulls, knowing about MJ’s legacy (28:15)
- 2010s Bulls core with Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah (33:06)
- Heat-Bulls rivalry, legendary LeBron matchups (43:54)
- 2024 Paris Olympics, leading the South Sudan basketball federation (1:17:55)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
