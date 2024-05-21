Allen Iverson
We are back with a certified hoop legend. The Answer, Allen Iverson, joins Q and D on Knuckleheads. The guys chop it up about it all with A.I., including his upbringing in Virginia, dominating football and basketball, the struggles he went through that almost ruined his dreams, and why John Thompson was the only one recruiting him when it came time to go to college. He talks about Big John’s impact at college, deciding to go to the draft and being the No. 1 pick. They discuss the success he had in Philly and his impact on the culture and the future of the NBA. A.I. truly had one of the most iconic careers of all time, so tap in!
Episode Highlights:
- Allen dual sport in high school, dominating football too (6:33)
- Getting arrested in high school, not knowing if he could continue with sports (11:30)
- Georgetown, John Thompson, and freshman year (19:38)
- A.I. realizing his impact on the culture, influencing today’s game (39:38)
- In 2001 winning the MVP, taking the sixers to the the NBA Finals (1:16:54)
- A.I.’s relationship with Kobe (1:22:54)
- Allen’s biggest purchase (1:38:10)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook