Damian Lillard
Take 2 with our guy Damian Lillard this week on the pod! The guys pick up at the 2020 NBA Bubble and discuss Dame’s NBA Top 75 selection, his last few years in Portland and how his move to the Bucks really went down. They get into the current NBA storylines, in-season tournament thoughts, and what Giannis and Dame can do to create something special in Milwaukee. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- First person Dame gave work to, Bubble season was no joke, losing CJ McCollum
- NBA Top 75, (not) meeting MJ, playing for Chauncey Billups
- Averaging 32 ppg last season, trade chatter, Milwaukee’s warm welcome
- First conversation with Giannis, music career, in-season tournament
- Young players and Olympics thoughts
- Dream feature, Giannis and Dame as leaders, Space Jam
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
