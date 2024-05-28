Brandon Miller
We got one of the league’s young studs in the building this week. The number two pick in last year’s draft, the Hornets’ own Brandon Miller joins Q and D this week on Knuckleheads. The trio takes a look back at Brandon as a three-sport athlete, checking the stats on his pitching and quarterbacking résumés. Brandon discusses his rise during high school and how he considered going overseas instead of to college, as well as just how he dominated at Bama. He also gets into how he feels his rookie year went — and, of course, we got LaMelo stories. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Growing up a three-sport athlete in Tennessee, being a 6’7” punter (3:45)
- First time he beat his brother in 1-on-1 (6:26)
- Playing for Bradley Beal’s AAU team (9:29)
- Almost going overseas, electing to go to Alabama for college (21:06)
- Draft process, getting picked No. 2 by the Hornets and meeting LaMelo (34:05)
- First time meeting MJ (35:33)
- Brandon’s car collection (47:27)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
