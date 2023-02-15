Caitlin Clark
FROM THE LOGOOOOO, Caitlin Clark! The walking highlight reel joins the pod to give her two cents on the state of women’s college basketball and just who the most under-the-radar teams and players are, and to tell some stories from her so-far-legendary college career.
1. Coming off a hot streak, sleeper teams and players, best conference debate 👑 (1:45)
2. AAU, USA Basketball, choosing Iowa 🏀💛 (11:03)
3. Winning Freshman of the Year, playing in a pandemic, year 3 preparation 🏋🏻 (24:40)
4. Being a tall PG and facilitator, Iowa's deep bench, scouting report lies 🚮 (28:37)
5. Heat check, NIL, Vibe Check 😎✅ (33:40)
About Our Host:
Stanford guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-America, and team captain in her senior season. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect women’s college basketball storylines, big performances, and each guest’s career on and off the court. From rankings and upsets to NIL and TikTok, this podcast will take you all the way to the 2023 NCAA championship.
Other places to find Sometimes I Hoop:
Subscribe on YouTube
Follow on Instagram