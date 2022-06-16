Mitch Richmond
The Rock is here! Hall of Famer Mitch Richmond is in the building, y’all! Quentin and Darius welcome the Mitch to the Knuckleheads podcast. He talks with the guys about the evolution of his game, being an All-Star Game MVP, and if he thinks Dream Team II would beat Dream Team I … tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Going up against Clyde Drexler for the first time
- The decision to go to K-State
- Being part of Dream Team II
- How playing in Sacramento helped his game
- Being inducted into the Hall of Fame
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
