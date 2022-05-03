The Players' Tribune

ONE HUNDRED, y’all!! For number 100 we’re doing a special two-part episode with the greatest dunker who’s ever existed. Vinsanity, or Air Canada, aka Vince Carter, joins Knuckleheads. The 22-year NBA legend sits down to share his journey from Florida to North Carolina blue to taking over the entire country of Canada. He gets into the Duke-UNC rivalry, playing with T Mac, and … he gives a step-by-step walkthrough of his iconic Dunk Contest. It’s the future Hall of Famer, Vince Carter. Tune in, y’all!! 

Episode Highlights

  1. The 1995 basketball high school class: best ever? (14:30)
  2. Becoming a North Carolina Tar Heel, Dean Smith (23:44)
  3. Learning Tracy McGrady was his cousin (40:31)
  4. Getting drafted by the Raptors (42:28)
  5. THE Dunk Contest (50:21)
  6. Impact Vince had on Canadian basketball (1:08:50)

About Our Hosts:

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

