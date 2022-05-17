Jermaine O’Neal
Jermaine O’Neal is in the building! Quentin and Darius welcome the six-time NBA All-Star to the Knuckleheads podcast. J.O. talks with Q and D about his first real moment in the NBA, coming from the OG, Hakeem Olajuwon, being part of the best draft in NBA history, and the role Oreos played in his not re-signing with the Heat when LeBron was headed to South Beach!…. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Ever playing against KG in high school (21:42)
- Being called Ken Griffey (30:50)
- Not getting enough respect being in the Eastern Conference (38:30)
- Really getting the support and encouragement to be a great player (50:15)
- The decision not to re-sign with the Heat (1:13:05)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
