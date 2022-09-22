Eddie Kingston
This episode contains content and topics that may be difficult for some listeners. Please check the show notes for more information. Listener discretion is advised.
To Eddie Kingston, the macho, no-b.s. character he plays as a pro wrestler is actually no character at all — it’s him, at 17 years old. Half-Puerto Rican and half-Irish, Eddie was a target of racism at school, and building a reputation as a neighborhood tough guy was how he dealt with it. Back then, the only thing that could quiet the noise was popping in a VHS tape and watching the wrestling greats battle it out on TV while dreaming of being in the ring. In 2020, Eddie signed with AEW, getting his big break after hustling on the independent circuit for 18 years. But those years on the road took a mental and physical toll. He drank a lot, struggled with depression and anxiety and lost one of his closest friends to suicide. Therapy helped Eddie unpack the roots of his emotions. Now, he is an advocate for speaking out about mental health and getting help early. Living with depression is an everyday battle, and to Eddie, opening up about his struggles is just the beginning.
*This episode contains content and topics that may be difficult for some listeners. Listener discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling, you are not alone. There are many support services that are here to help. Resources can be found at The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (1-800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741).
About Our Hosts:
Former National Hockey League goaltender Corey Hirsch and psychiatrist Dr. Diane McIntosh team up on Blindsided to allow professional athletes to open up about mental health. The podcast lets listeners hear moments when mental health became the athlete’s most important focus.