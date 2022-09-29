Everson Griffen
This show contains content and topics that may be difficult for some listeners. Please check the show notes for more information. Listener discretion is advised.
Everson Griffen was an energetic force on the Vikings defensive line for 10 years, wreaking havoc against offensive linemen and getting to the ball any way he could. But off the field, he’d been running from something for a long time. Everson remembers struggling with his mental health since his days in college, knowing that something was wrong, but never understanding what it was. After the death of his mother, his uneasiness increased. Two manic episodes, one in 2018 at a hotel, and another in 2021 at his home, led Everson to the discovery that he has bipolar disorder. After the second incident, he shared his diagnosis with the world in the name of mental health awareness. Corey and Dr. McIntosh talk to Everson about how he deals with his bipolar, and why the stigma associated with it needs to change.
About Our Hosts:
Former National Hockey League goaltender Corey Hirsch and psychiatrist Dr. Diane McIntosh team up on Blindsided to allow professional athletes to open up about mental health. The podcast lets listeners hear moments when mental health became the athlete’s most important focus.