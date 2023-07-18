In Frame | Part I: Draft Day
Take a look behind the scenes of Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones' WNBA Draft experience, just weeks after her final NCAA tournament run with Stanford. Haley shares never before seen camcorder footage from draft day, and talks through the entire process from styling her draft night outfit, to the viral tweet from her new coach, to roaming the streets of New York City as she anxiously awaits the next stop of her career. Stay tuned for Part 2 of "In Frame feat. Haley Jones," where Haley takes us inside training camp and the regular season as she tries to find her footing in the WNBA.
