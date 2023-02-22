Hailey Van Lith
We’ve got the lefty out of LOUISVILLE, Hailey Van Lith on the pod to discuss her impressive junior season, why ACC match-ups are anybody’s game, and the oddity of being both an underdog and the team everyone wants to beat. Tune in!
- Jack Harlow wearing her jersey, UNC dub, sleeper teams 💤
- Stepping into leadership role, Notre Dame rivalry, best conference debate 🗣️🗣️🗣️
- AAU, USA Basketball and 3x3 🥇
- College offers, choosing Louisville, training with Kobe 💛
- 2022 Final Four run, NIL, Vibe Check ✅
About Our Host:
Stanford guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-America, and team captain in her senior season. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect women’s college basketball storylines, big performances, and each guest’s career on and off the court. From rankings and upsets to NIL and TikTok, this podcast will take you all the way to the 2023 NCAA championship.
Other places to find Sometimes I Hoop:
