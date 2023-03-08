The Black Mama Network
Listennnn, we’ve got a special episode this week! We’ve heard from top college hoopers all season long, but this week we’re gonna hear from their mamas! Haley sits down with her Day One, Ms. Monique Jones, along with the moms of Rhyne Howard, Aliyah Boston and Jordan Horston. Tune in to hear Rhvonja (RJ) Avery, Cleone Boston, and Malika Horston discuss the unique experience of raising basketball players, the highs and lows of their journeys, and of course some slightly embarrassing stories about their daughters. Shoutout to all the moms!!
About Our Host:
Stanford guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-America, and team captain in her senior season. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect women’s college basketball storylines, big performances, and each guest’s career on and off the court. From rankings and upsets to NIL and TikTok, this podcast will take you all the way to the 2023 NCAA championship.
Other places to find Sometimes I Hoop:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram