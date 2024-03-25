Hannah Hidalgo
March Madness is off and running, and we’ve got another freshman superstar on the show, none other than the ACC ROY and DPOY – Hannah Hidalgo! The duo gets into Hannah’s incredible rookie season and Notre Dame’s tournament potential. Tune in!
- Notre Dame finishing the season stronger, ACC Tournament (2:00)
- March Madness, Notre Dame’s region, Hannah’s approach to her first March (5:00)
- Hannah’s basketball roots in Jersey, dominating AAU, the insane talent in her class (16:00)
- Choosing Notre Dame, her relationship with Skylar Diggins, running the offense as a Freshmen (19:30)
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
