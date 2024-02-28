Alissa Pili
This week we welcome Alaska’s finest to the pod, Alissa Pili! Haley and Alissa break down just how talented the PAC-12 is this year, Alissa’s journey from standout USC freshman to showstopping Utah veteran, and what the future holds for one of the most dominant players in college hoops right now.
Episode Highlights:
- PAC-12, Oregon State sleeper team, South Carolina game (1:33) 💤💪🏾
- Raegan Beers, Lauren Betts, Juju Watkins (6:15) 📋
- Growing up in Alaska, family, recruiting (11:45)❄️🐻
- Choosing USC, PAC-12 Freshman of the Year (19:15) ☀️📚
- Transfer portal, Utah decision, gaining confidence back (27:10) ⛰️😎
- Losing in the Sweet 16, teammate flowers, WNBA future (42:35) 💐🧡
- Homecoming in Alaska, tattoos, Vibe Check (52:45) ✅
About The Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
