Madison Booker
The NCAA Tournament is underway, and this week we’ve got a freshman phenom from the No. 1 seeded Texas – Madison Booker! Haley and Madison get into all the March Madness buzz and predictions, the learning curve that comes along with becoming a freshman starting point guard, and the hoops journey that led Madison to the big stage. Tune in to us and tune in to the tournament!
About The Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
