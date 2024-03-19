Ta'Niya Latson
It’s finally March and things are HEATING up in women’s college hoops! This week we’ve got the reigning National Freshman of the Year and Florida State superstar, Ta’Niya Latson! Haley and Ta’Niya recap the conference tournaments, what’s about to go down in March Madness, and Ta’Niya’s journey from hooping around the country as a kid to dominating in Tallahassee as one of the game’s budding talents.
Episode Highlights:
- ACC tournament, conference tournament play (1:41)
- ROY watch between Ju Ju Watkins and Hannah Hidalgo (11:40)
- March Madness outlook, sleeper teams and players (13:02)
- Moving around as a kid, falling in love with hoop, recruiting (21:27)
- Freshman year, being a starter immediately, getting injured and that perspective (28:32)
- Return from injury, still being underrated, Florida State Big 3 (25:33 )
About The Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
Other places to find Sometimes I Hoop:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram