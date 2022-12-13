James Worthy
BIG GAME JAMES is in the building, y’all! Knuckleheads ending the year strong with back-to-back Hall of Famers. Q and D sit down with one of the “Showtime Lakers” and a Top 50 Greatest Player ever to play in the NBA, James Worthy. James talks about what it was like playing with Michael Jordan at UNC, being part of one of the greatest rivalries in all of sports: the Lakers-Celtics, and what was so special about being a Laker. Tune in!
- Getting to UNC and playing for Dean Smith [9:41]
- First impression of Michael Jordan [17:58]
- What it was like joining the Showtime Lakers and Magic Johnson [21:32]
- Lakers-Celtics rivalry [48:00]
- What was it meant to be named a Top 50 player [58:16]
