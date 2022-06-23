Allan Houston
H2O is in the building! Quentin and Darius welcome New York Knicks legend Allan Houston to the Knuckleheads podcast. He talks with the guys about what it was like going on a college-recruiting trip with Shaq, being a member of the Bad Boy Pistons (when he saw a fight in practice for the first time), playing in New York, and meeting MJ for the first time. Tune in!
Episode highlights:
- Playing for his father at Tennessee
- Hanging with the Bad Boy Pistons
- His relationship with Latrell Sprewell
- Patrick Ewing picking him up in a private jet
- Beating the Dream Team
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
