Dwight Howard
Superman is here! Quentin and Darius welcome the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NBA draft, Dwight Howard, to the Knuckleheads podcast. They dive into Dwight's decision to go straight to the league out of high school (and where he would have gone if he’d played in college), how his predraft workouts weren’t really predraft workouts, when he knew his mentality had to change when he got to L.A., and his collection of monkeys. Tune in!
Episode Highlights
- When he knew he would be a top draft pick
- What it was first like when he arrived in Orlando
- His relationship with Hedu and Jameer
- Getting to L.A. and the expectations that came with it
- Finally winning a championship
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
