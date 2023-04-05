Maddy Siegrist
This week we’ve got a certified BUCKET on the pod! She’s the Big East Player of the Year, led the country in scoring this season and became the all-time leading scorer in Villanova history (men or women, might we add) with 2,896 points – Maddy Siegrist! Haley and Maddy dive into the WNBA draft process, that wild NCAA championship game, and Maddy’s record-breaking career on the whole. Tune in and catch these two at the WNBA draft on Monday, April 10.
Episode Highlights:
- WNBA draft process and draft night outfit (1:15) 💃🏽🏀
- Championship game reactions, standout players this season, playing UConn (6:30) 🏆
- Favorite games of the season, shoutout to college basketball fans, best conference debate (14:21) 🗣️ 🗣️ 🗣️
- Basketball roots, choosing Villanova, freshman year injury (19:50) 💙
- Film session horror story, 50 point game, watching Delle Donne film (25:53) 5️⃣0️⃣❕
- NIL and Vibe Check (34:15) 💸✅
About Our Host:
Stanford guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-America, and team captain in her senior season. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect women’s college basketball storylines, big performances, and each guest’s career on and off the court. From rankings and upsets to NIL and TikTok, this podcast will take you all the way to the 2023 NCAA championship.
Other places to find Sometimes I Hoop:
Subscribe on YouTube
Follow on Instagram