Cameron Brink
What’s up, what’s up! March Madness is here! We’ve got a Sunday Selection episode with none other than the other half of Stanford’s dynamic duo, Cameron Brink! Haley and Cam break down how they were unsure if they’d get the 1 seed and what they’re expecting for the upcoming tournament. Also hear about how Cam skyrocketed in basketball at an early age, when she and Haley met in AAU, and why she chose Stanford. March Madness is here, let's get it!
- Stanford getting a 1 seed in the tournament [0:10] 🔥🗣️
- March Madness breakdown [11:13] 👀 👀
- Cam and Haley playing AAU together [19:57] 🏀⛹🏾♀️
- Choosing Stanford, Coach Tara [27:00] 🌲
- Freshman year, making in an impact, winning the Tournament [28:37] 🏆
- Vibe Check [40:49] ✅
About Our Host:
Stanford guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-America, and team captain in her senior season. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect women’s college basketball storylines, big performances, and each guest’s career on and off the court. From rankings and upsets to NIL and TikTok, this podcast will take you all the way to the 2023 NCAA championship.
