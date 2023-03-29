Fran Belibi
We’re dunkin’ on you this week!!! Sometimes I Hoop is back recording from Stan U with a key member of the Funky Four … Fran Belibi! Fran and Haley discuss their four years playing at Stanford, coming up through USA Basketball, and some of their funniest (and most traumatic?) memories together. Tune into this ever-so-entertaining duo as we head into Final Four weekend!
About Our Host:
Stanford guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-America, and team captain in her senior season. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect women’s college basketball storylines, big performances, and each guest’s career on and off the court. From rankings and upsets to NIL and TikTok, this podcast will take you all the way to the 2023 NCAA championship.
