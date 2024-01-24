Lauren Betts
That’s right … we’re BACK! And this week, the Lauren Betts joins the show to discuss everything from how tough the PAC-12 is looking this year to what transferring to UCLA did for her confidence on the court. Haley and Lauren talk about the Bruins’ early No. 2 ranking, how Alissa Pili has been that girl, Stanford memories and so much more. The future looks bright for the 6'7" sophomore who is stepping into her own this year!
Episode Highlights:
- Tough non-conference schedule, final year of the PAC-12 (2:05) 💪🏾💪🏾
- Alissa Pili, Jaylyn Sherrod, Quay Miller (13:45) 💐🌟
- Basketball roots, being the No. 1 recruit of her class (17:20) 🏀🥇
- Choosing Stanford, Haley and Lauren stories, transferring to UCLA (24:10) 🌲➡️🐻
- USA Basketball this summer, Bruins team chemistry, her sister (Sienna Betts) committing to UCLA (35:05) 🇺🇸⛹🏾♀️
- One’s Gotta Go, NIL, Vibe Check (43:35) 💰✅
About The Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
Other places to find Sometimes I Hoop:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram