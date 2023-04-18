Markelle Fultz
We got a good one this week, the former No. 1 overall pick and current Magic star Markelle Fultz joins Q and D on Knuckleheads. He looks back on growing up in the DMV area, going to Washington and putting himself on the map there. He also touches on working through his early injuries in the NBA and how challenging cutting out the noise can be. Markelle been through it but is still on the up and a big reason the Magic are turning things around. Tune in!
- DMV hoops, making a name at DeMatha High School (6:30)
- Choosing to go to Washington (14:50)
- Dominating freshman season at UW (20:10)
- Getting picked No. 1 overall by Philadelphia (25:00)
- Dealing with injuries in the NBA and false media reports (31:54)
- Coming to Olrando, bright future for the Magic (42:45)
