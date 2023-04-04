Paolo Banchero
We live on location as the favorite for NBA Rookie of the Year, Paolo Banchero, chops it up on Knuckleheads. The Magic’s young star talks Seattle hoops, his experience at Duke, and what it was like to play during Coach K’s last season. Paolo explains how he joined Jordan Brand and why the Magic’s future is promising. Don’t miss this one.
- Seattle hoops, growing up watching Seattle legends (2:21)
- Choosing Duke over Washington (12:00)
- Coach K’s impact on his game (19:41)
- Coach K’s last home game vs. UNC (22:29)
- Getting picked No. 1 overall in the 2022 draft (32:31)
- Jamal Crawford story and why Paolo Signed with Jordan (41:50)
- Rookie year, Orlando’s core of players and what’s next (46:20)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
