Nancy Lieberman
The legendary Nancy Lieberman, aka Lady Magic, joins the show! Her trailblazing career is one for the history books, y’all! From becoming a Rucker Park regular to representing the USA in the 1976 Olympics, Nancy broke barriers in the world of basketball on a regular basis. She looks back on her first time playing in Madison Square Garden, the surreal moment of her WNBA debut, and of course that time she played summer league for the Lakers under Pat Riley. Tune in for a glimpse into the life of a true basketball icon.
Episode Highlights:
- Growing up in Queens, Muhammad Ali impact, 1976 Olympics (2:50)
- Old Dominion, Dallas Diamonds, David Stern and the WNBA (16:45)
- Women in coaching, Nancy Lieberman Award, Lady Magic nickname (36:30)
- Rucker Park nostalgia, 1976 team HOF (1:01:15)
- Pat Summit and Ann Meyers, growth of the WNBA (1:06:10)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
