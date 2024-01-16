Haley Jones
This week on Knuckleheads we got family in the building, none other than the national champion and now Atlanta Dream guard, Haley Jones. The former Stanford baller hops on to talk about her podcast Sometimes I Hoop, her transition to the WNBA, and what she’s looking forward to in this women’s college season. She also looks back on her success at Stanford, winning Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, and how it prepped her for the W. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Dominating high school hoops, winning National Player of the Year (5:50)
- Choosing Stanford, freshman year and covid (12:28)
- 2021 March Madness, Stanford winning the tournament (15:05)
- Haley’s podcast Sometimes I Hoop (25:18)
- Her rookie year playing in the W for the Atlanta Dream (42:40)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
