It's Cali’s finest on the show today, y’all! Nneka Ogwumike has been tearing up the league since 2012. WNBA Champion, MVP, 8x All-Star — it’s all on the résumé! Q and D trace Nneka’s basketball journey from becoming “The Ogwumike sisters” back in Cypress, Texas, to helping break UConn’s 90-game winning streak while at Stanford, to winning a championship against Maya Moore in 2016. Tune in to hear more from the WNBPA president who deserves all the flowers for her impact on the women’s game! 

Episode Highlights:

  1. Cypress, Texas, KG influence, basketball growth (1:40)
  2. Her sisters, choosing Stanford over Duke, Tara Vanderveer (11:45)
  3. UConn rivalry, Chiney to Stanford, March Madness (21:45)
  4. 2012 WNBA Draft, Candace Parker, ROY (28:15)
  5. Overseas, 2016 Sparks/Lynx series, Olympic snub (34:33)

About Our Hosts:

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

