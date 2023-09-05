Nneka Ogwumike
It's Cali’s finest on the show today, y’all! Nneka Ogwumike has been tearing up the league since 2012. WNBA Champion, MVP, 8x All-Star — it’s all on the résumé! Q and D trace Nneka’s basketball journey from becoming “The Ogwumike sisters” back in Cypress, Texas, to helping break UConn’s 90-game winning streak while at Stanford, to winning a championship against Maya Moore in 2016. Tune in to hear more from the WNBPA president who deserves all the flowers for her impact on the women’s game!
Episode Highlights:
- Cypress, Texas, KG influence, basketball growth (1:40)
- Her sisters, choosing Stanford over Duke, Tara Vanderveer (11:45)
- UConn rivalry, Chiney to Stanford, March Madness (21:45)
- 2012 WNBA Draft, Candace Parker, ROY (28:15)
- Overseas, 2016 Sparks/Lynx series, Olympic snub (34:33)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
