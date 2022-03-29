Tyronn Lue
We got another special one coming for y’all! A man who’s been around endless NBA greatness. One of our OGs when we were youngin’s in the league, Ty Lue, is in the building! The Clippers’ head coach sits down to talk about his wild journey from playing for a dynasty to becoming one of the best coaches in the entire league. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Playing for the Lakers Dynasty (13:30)
- Kobe, Shaq, winning championships (17:40)
- Playing with Michael Jordan (27:53)
- Coaching the Cavs, Lebron (32:47)
- Doc Rivers’ getting Ty to coach (40:55)
- Current Clippers team, being around Kawhi and Paul George (44:05)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook