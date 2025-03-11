Knuckleheads with Greg Oden
Yeah, yeah, yeah! We’re back this week with the 2007 No. 1 overall pick, THE Greg Oden! The fellas take it way back, talking about Greg’s rise through high school hoops, his time at Ohio State, the hype leading up to the draft, and his NBA journey. Y’all know you gotta tune in to this one!
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
