We got a Top 75 player on Knuckleheads this week as The Glove aka Gary Payton joins Q and D. Bringing the energy per usual, GP shares his experiences growing up in the Bay, going to Oregon State, and getting to the league. He also looks back on putting the Sonics on the map with Shawn Kemp and what it was like to win DPOY and a gold medal all in the same year. The Hall of Famer never holds back — Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Putting Oregon State on the map (7:29)
- Teaming up with Shawn Kemp on the Seattle Sonics (15:40)
- Being the first guard to win Defensive Player of the Year (19:09)
- 1996 Olympics, Dream Team II (21:07)
- Going up against MJ in the NBA Finals (23:34)
- Winning the NBA Finals with Miami in 2006 (25:44)
- Not letting OKC retire his #20 jersey (37:56)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
