Knuckleheads with Tony Parker
This week, we are blessed to be knighted as Sir Tony Parker joins Q and D on Knuckleheads. The NBA Champion and Hall of famer looks back at his journey from France to NBA legend. Tony reflects on the Spurs dynasty’s, playing alongside Tim Duncan, and revisits some iconic playoff series. He also touches on France’s olympic run, Victor Wembanyama, and how proud he is of the European players in today’s game. Four-time NBA Champion Tony Parker - tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Meeting MJ at 14 years’ old (5:45)
- Playing professionally in France, skipping American college (9:49)
- Rookie year with Spurs, establishing a dynamic with Tim Duncan (21:34)
- Tony’s first Championship in his second season (26:50)
- Winning Finals MVP in 2007 (42:18)
- Heat - Spurs rivalry, Spurs coming back after losing in 2013 (46:18)
- Manu Ginobli and his impact (1:00:34)
- France 2024 Olympic Team, almost beating the USA this past summer (1:08:33)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
