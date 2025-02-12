Knuckleheads with Rajon Rondo
Episode Highlights:
This week, we got the one and only Rajon Rondo up in here to chop it up! Rondo takes us back to getting drafted 21st overall and then making a name for himself alongside KG, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen in Boston. The guys dive deep into the legendary 2008 Celtics championship season and how Rondo’s unmatched basketball IQ, masterful passing, and iconic moves made him a true fan favorite through the years. Two-time NBA champion Rajon Rondo everybody – tune in!
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
