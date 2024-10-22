Knuckleheads with LaMarcus Aldridge
This week we got L.A., LaMarcus Aldridge on Knuckleheads. The Blazers legend joins Q and D to talk about growing up in Dallas, putting the horns up and dominating at Texas, and his time in the league. LaMarcus looks back at being a rookie in Portland with D and Zbo on the team, his stretch becoming one of the best big men in the league, and ultimately why he left for San Antonio. He also talks about playing with both Brandon Roy and Dame Lillard… and lowkey, LaMarcus just may have one of the best all-time starting 5’s we’ve ever heard. Tap in!
Episode Highlights:
- Going to the University of Texas (17:10)
- Entering the league with Brandon Roy on the Trail Blazers (25:30)
- Blazers drafting Greg Oden, what could’ve been in the front court (33:10)
- Jail Blazers stories, crazy car collections (38:04)
- Dame and LaMarcus combo, Blazers seeing success (43:53)
- LaMarcus deciding to go to San Antonio to play for Pop (53:41)
- Being teammates with his idol, Tim Duncan (1:01:35)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
