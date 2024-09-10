Tayshaun Prince
NBA Champ in the building! This week we got a Detroit staple, as Tayshaun Prince joins Knuckleheads. One of L.A.’s finest, Tayshaun discusses his road from Compton to Kentucky and eventually to Detroit. He looks back on his early years in the league, why the ‘04 Pistons clicked, and describes just how close those Detroit teams were. He talks about the impact of trading for Rasheed Wallace and why they knew they’d beat the Lakers in that classic series. Tayshaun was one of the league's toughest defenders during his reign. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- 1998 McDonald’s All-American class (12:42)
- Freshman year at Kentucky (16:34)
- Getting drafted by the Pistons, joining a veteran team in Detroit (22:10)
- Larry Brown coming to Detroit to coach and his impact (29:35)
- Pistons not drafting Carmelo Anthony (34:53)
- Guarding Kobe and the Pistons winning the 2004 NBA Finals (41:50)
- Winning a gold medal with Team USA in 2008 (1:00:13)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
