Stromile Swift
It’s the Stro Show this week on Knuckleheads! Stromile Swift joins Q and D as they take a trip down memory lane. The guys look back at their star-studded Nike and Adidas camps growing up, the 2000 NBA Draft, and Stromile’s worldwide pro career that started in Vancouver and finished in China. Don’t miss!
Episode Highlights:
- 50 Cent’s Humor and Harmony Weekend, growing up in Louisiana (3:10)
- ABCD camp, Boo Williams, McDonald’s All-American game (11:50)
- Committing to LSU, John Thompson recruitment (36:20)
- Draft night, rookie year in Vancouver, his signature dunk celebration (44:50)
- 2001 dunk contest, Grizzlies move to Memphis, Dikembe Mutombo (1:01:35)
- ‘06 Grizzlies with Kyle Lowry, Rudy Gay, Damon Stoudamire and Pau Gasol (1:13:35)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
