The Players' Tribune

Stromile Swift

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Darius Miles

Darius Miles

Retired NBA

Quentin Richardson

Quentin Richardson

Retired NBA

Stromile Swift

Stromile Swift

Retired NBA

It’s the Stro Show this week on Knuckleheads! Stromile Swift joins Q and D as they take a trip down memory lane. The guys look back at their star-studded Nike and Adidas camps growing up, the 2000 NBA Draft, and Stromile’s worldwide pro career that started in Vancouver and finished in China. Don’t miss!

Episode Highlights:

  1. 50 Cent’s Humor and Harmony Weekend, growing up in Louisiana (3:10)
  2. ABCD camp, Boo Williams, McDonald’s All-American game (11:50)
  3. Committing to LSU, John Thompson recruitment (36:20)
  4. Draft night, rookie year in Vancouver, his signature dunk celebration (44:50)
  5. 2001 dunk contest, Grizzlies move to Memphis, Dikembe Mutombo (1:01:35)
  6. ‘06 Grizzlies with Kyle Lowry, Rudy Gay, Damon Stoudamire and Pau Gasol (1:13:35)

About Our Hosts:

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

Other places to find Knuckleheads: 

Subscribe on Youtube

Follow on Instagram

Follow on Facebook

FEATURED STORIES