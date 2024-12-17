Knuckleheads with Penny Hardaway
We’ve been waiting on this one for a while! This week we got a Memphis legend as Anfernee Deon Hardaway — the one and only Penny — joins Q and D on Knuckleheads. The guys look back on Penny’s upbringing in Memphis, his dominating at Memphis State, and what it was like to get drafted to the Magic to play with Shaq. The four-time All-Star touches on the Magic’s run in the ’90s, going up against MJ, and what it was like when Shaq left for the Lakers. Penny was one of them ones back in the ’90s! Tune in !
Episode Highlights:
- Staying local for college, going to Memphis, sitting out for part of Freshman year (12:10)
- Beating the Dream Team in the infamous scrimmage (19:16)
- Getting drafted by the Magic, playing with Shaq (31:25))
- Penny having some of the most popular shoes alongside Jordans (39:13)
- Magic-Bulls playoffs, beating MJ after he unretired (45:50)
- Shaq leaving the Magic for the Lakers (53:43)
- Coaching at his alma mater, Memphis (1:27:36)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
