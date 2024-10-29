Knuckleheads with Peja Stojaković
This week we got one of the OG long-distance sharpshooters, as Peja Stojakovic joins Q and D on Knuckleheads. The Kings legend discusses his journey from Yugoslavia to the States, how he got into basketball, and his quick rise to getting drafted by Sacramento. Peja looks back on those legendary Kings teams, the ’02 playoff series against the Lakers, and what it was like playing with Vlade Divac and Chris Webber, among others. He also touches on how proud he is of the state of international basketball and his thoughts on Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic. Peja was one of the coldest from 3 ever. Tune in!
- Peja’s draft process and getting drafted by the Kings (14:05)
- Vlade Divac helping Peja transition to the United States (18:00)
- Early 2000’s Kings teams (24:30)
- Winning back-to-back Three-Point Contests, those experiences (39:54)
- Legendary Kings-Lakers rivalry (42:44)
- Playing for the Hornets with Chris Paul (51:45)
- Winning the 2011 championship with the Mavericks (57:00)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
