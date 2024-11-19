Knuckleheads with Derek Anderson
This week on Knuckleheads we have one of the NBA’s craziest stories of all time, as Derek Anderson joins Q and D. DA details his journey from Louisville to hoop stardom. Parentless at 10 years old, father to a son at 15, he used basketball to help carry him through. He describes what it was like getting a scholarship to Ohio State, transferring to Kentucky, and how the NBA became a reality. DA is one of the few to have won a championship on both the college and NBA levels and his roller coaster journey of getting there is truly inspiring. Tune in.
Episode Highlights:
- Louisville, growing up without parents, how he survived without getting lost to the streets (6:45)
- College process, earning a scholarship to Ohio State (14:16)
- Transferring to Kentucky, Rick Pitino and winning a NCAA title (25:44)
- Getting drafted, starting his foundation after his first check (39:11)
- Becoming a part of Jordan Brand, starting the low-cut trend (53:15)
- Playing with San Antonio, Tim Duncan and Greg Popovich (1:03:02)
- Going to Portland, Jail Blazers era (1:06:40)
- Miami Heat, winning NBA Finals in 2006 (1:27:30)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
