Knuckleheads with Josh Howard
This week on Knuckleheads we got Wake Forest legend — and a key piece to the Mavericks — Josh Howard. Josh looks back on growing up in Winston Salem, being a local kid who went to Wake Forest, and winning ACC POY his senior season. He also talks about his time on the Mavericks, being a huge part of Dallas’s 2006 Finals run, and what it was like to watch from afar as the Mavs won it all in 2011. And be sure to stay tuned for Josh’s thoughts on Q’s defense. J Howard was one of those dogs in the early 2000s. Tune in!
Episode Highlights:
- Going to Wake Forest as a North Carolina kid (10:45)
- Winning ACC POY, All-ACC, and Wake’s tournament run his senior year (16:45)
- Getting drafted to the Mavericks, rookie year in Dallas (26:29)
- Guarding D Wade in the 2006 Finals (46:20)
- Josh’s All-Star season, being in the same locker room as KG, Duncan, and Kobe (49:56)
- Becoming a college coach in the Dallas area (1:07:01)
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
