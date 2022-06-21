2022 NBA Finals: Episode 3
That’s a wrap on the NBA Finals! The Knuckleheads discuss the big Warriors win and dissect the crucial moments of this championship series. The guys give their takes on what the future holds for both teams, whether the Warriors classify as a dynasty yet, and what NBA players they look forward to watching next year. Thanks for tuning into our first NBA Finals editions of Knuckleheads!
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
