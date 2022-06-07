2022 NBA Finals: Episode 1
Yo, yo, yo! The Knuckleheads are here to bring you a very special NBA Finals edition of the show. The series is tied 1–1 and both teams are hot. The guys give their takes on some of the great player performances, who have been the difference makers, what each team might focus on in Game 3 and who Q and D want to win the 2022 NBA Title. Tune in next week for another Finals conversation with the Knuckleheads!
About Our Hosts:
NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.
Other places to find Knuckleheads:
Subscribe on YouTube
Follow on Instagram
Follow on Facebook