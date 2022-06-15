2022 NBA Finals: Episode 2

The Players' Tribune

Darius Miles

Quentin Richardson

Yo, yo, yo! The Knuckleheads are back to bring you another NBA Finals edition of the show. The Warriors took a 3-2 series lead and look to be in the driver’s seat. The guys give their takes on what Boston needs to do in game 6, why Steph’s lackluster shooting in Game 5 will never happen again, and how they feel this series will wrap up. Tune in!

NBA veterans Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles are lifelong friends and bona fide truth-tellers. Listen as they invite special guests, high-profile athletes, musicians and entertainers to get brutally honest about everything from current events to untold stories from the golden era of sports and culture. Named for the on-court celebration they made wildly popular, this unfiltered, hilarious and surprising podcast is like playing NBA 2K with no fouls.

