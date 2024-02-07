Aaliyah Edwards
This week we’ve got UConn’s senior bucket getter and lottery prospect, Aaliyah Edwards, on the pod! The Canadian hooper talks all things UConn basketball, Paige Bueckers’ long-awaited return, maintaining Mamba Mentality, and competing in the Tokyo Olympics. Tune in for more from this Huskies legend in the making!
Episode Highlights:
- Sleeper teams, the mesmerizing freshmen class, modern-day rivals (5:50)💤 🤩
- Saniya Rivers, Rickea Jackson, Madison Booker (13:00) 💐🌟
- Growing up in Ontario, Kobe’s impact (16:20)🇨🇦💜
- National title vs. SC, breakout junior year, injuries on the team (34:45) 🤕🤕
- Paige’s return, freshmen stepping up (42:15) 👸🏼🙌🏾
- Chris Dailey love, Tokyo Olympics, Vibe Check (47:40)🎌✔️
About The Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
