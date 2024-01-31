Jaylyn Sherrod
This week we’ve got Colorado’s fearless leader, Jaylyn Sherrod, on the pod! From helping Colorado to a surprising Sweet 16 appearance last year to maintaining a Top-10 ranking all this season, Jaylyn Sherrod has been at the center of it all. Haley and Jaylyn dive into conference play in the PAC-12, Jaylyn’s decision to return for her fifth year, the momentum of last year’s tournament and the new players helping to make Colorado a real title contender this season. Press play for more!
Episode Highlights:
- Getting two master’s degrees, LSU upset, conference play
- Sleepeter teams, under the radar players
- Colorado’s 2023 tournament run, growing up in Alabama, players she looked up to
- Recruiting process, staying loyal to CU
- Jaylyn and Haley first impressions, fifth-year return, being a shorter guard
- Colorado team dynamics, Deion Sanders effect on CU
- One’s Gotta Go, Vibe Check
About The Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
