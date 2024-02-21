Te-Hina Paopao
This week we’ve got South Carolina’s senior sharpshooter, Te-Hina Paopao, on the pod! Haley and Te-Hina discuss the Gamecocks’ dominance in the rankings, transferring from Oregon to South Carolina, and coming up with Kelsey Plum as a mentor.
Episode Highlights:
- UConn rivalry, SEC and PAC-12 differences (4:40)⚔️
- The freshmen this year, LSU matchup, MiLaysia Fulwiley (11:26)🏀
- Aneesah Morrow, Hannah Hidalgo, Marquesha Davis (24:20)📋
- Basketball roots, working out with KP, Oregon (28:15)🦆
- Transfer portal, getting the call from Dawn, preseason ranking (43:15)🔀📞
- Te-Hina’s leadership role, South Carolina’s depth (52:50)🫡
- Haley’s Question of the Day, Vibe Check (1:02:05)⁉️✅
About The Show:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones has been a force in women’s basketball, on and off the court. Now she’s jumping behind the mic to give us an inside look at the women who are changing the game in the paint and beyond. Haley will welcome a who’s who of the women’s game to talk about the biggest news in hoops and their experiences on the court, all while bringing fans behind the scenes of women’s basketball with the most promising and charismatic young stars. It’s a whole Vibe. PERIOD.
About Our Host:
Atlanta Dream rookie Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-American, and No. 6 pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect basketball’s biggest storylines, celebrate top performances, and give flowers to the players growing the game.
Other places to find Sometimes I Hoop:
Subscribe on Youtube
Follow on Instagram