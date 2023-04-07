Charisma Osborne
Today we welcome UCLA’s leading scorer for the past three years and the friend who is nothing but INTENSITY when it’s game time — but just the nicest person you’ll meet off the court … Charisma Osborne! Haley and Charisma look back on the last four years playing against each other in the PAC-12, Charisma’s recent decision to stay at UCLA for a fifth year (let’s go!!!!!), and the memories from USA basketball that brought the two together in friendship.
Episode Highlights:
1. Championship game and the Internet frenzy (4:00) 🏆💬
2. Sleeper teams, best conference debate (8:58) 💤💤
3. AAU, USA Basketball, choosing UCLA (13:20) 🇺🇸🏀
4. Film horror story, team evolution, tournament run as underdogs (26:03) 🎥😅
5. NIL and Vibe Check (35:40)💸✅
About Our Host:
Stanford guard Haley Jones is an NCAA national champion, All-America, and team captain in her senior season. Listen as she welcomes top players to the mic to dissect women’s college basketball storylines, big performances, and each guest’s career on and off the court. From rankings and upsets to NIL and TikTok, this podcast will take you all the way to the 2023 NCAA championship.
